1/1
Francine Steinberg-Kauffman
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
April 19,1945 - July 9, 2020

Francine died unexpectedly and alone.

Covid-19 took her presence but not our wonderful memories

My MOTHER, a very special woman who was a loving, caring, giving soul loved by so many. I will miss her so. - Kim

My AUNT, Franny called me Cher and made me giggle. Such a kind, generous, loving soul. - Cheryl

My SISTER, we were like two peas in a pod with a never ending conversation. Who do I talk with now? - Leni

Francine, the youngest of four siblings, was born in Chicago, Illinois to Dr. Samuel and Anna Steinberg.

The family relocated to Wilmette and Fran graduated from New Trier Township High School, class of 1962.   

She went on to earn her BA in Education from the University of Arizona and her M.Ed. from the University of Phoenix in Math. She combined her intense interest in math with her love of children to become a very popular and effective math teacher. She was also a hard-working, talented, entrepreneur who opened a variety of successful retail shops to support her family.

Francine is survived by her daughter- Kimberly Kauffman-Hannah & grandson Brandon and two sons of her heart; Charles Troy and Clarence Troy and their families, Sister- Lenore Green (H) Dr. Phillip C. Green, Niece Cheryl Kahn-Hyatt (H) James Hyatt & great niece Jadyn

Nephew Louis Kahn (W) Eileen -Zachary ,Jason, Allie, Brother Lawrence Steinberg-  Children: Phillip Steinberg (W) Virginia: Lois-children Mitchell, Joshua :Vivian Davis (H) Russ-children: Derek, Brandon

Cousins Ellen (H) Howard Gossage, Elizabeth & Renee, Cousins Steve (W) Ione, Jeremy, Alex & many more cousins.

Francine was preceded in death by Gilbert (Gib) Byron, the love of her life, Mother Anna Steinberg, Father Dr. Samuel Steinberg, Sister-in-law Judith Steinberg.

Burial at Green Valley Mortuary and Cemetery.

Zoom Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 7:30 pm. Donations to: Lupus.org or autism-society.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Memorial service
07:30 PM
Zoom Services
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved