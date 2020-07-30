April 19,1945 - July 9, 2020
Francine died unexpectedly and alone.
Covid-19 took her presence but not our wonderful memories
My MOTHER, a very special woman who was a loving, caring, giving soul loved by so many. I will miss her so. - Kim
My AUNT, Franny called me Cher and made me giggle. Such a kind, generous, loving soul. - Cheryl
My SISTER, we were like two peas in a pod with a never ending conversation. Who do I talk with now? - Leni
Francine, the youngest of four siblings, was born in Chicago, Illinois to Dr. Samuel and Anna Steinberg.
The family relocated to Wilmette and Fran graduated from New Trier Township High School, class of 1962.
She went on to earn her BA in Education from the University of Arizona and her M.Ed. from the University of Phoenix in Math. She combined her intense interest in math with her love of children to become a very popular and effective math teacher. She was also a hard-working, talented, entrepreneur who opened a variety of successful retail shops to support her family.
Francine is survived by her daughter- Kimberly Kauffman-Hannah & grandson Brandon and two sons of her heart; Charles Troy and Clarence Troy and their families, Sister- Lenore Green (H) Dr. Phillip C. Green, Niece Cheryl Kahn-Hyatt (H) James Hyatt & great niece Jadyn
Nephew Louis Kahn (W) Eileen -Zachary ,Jason, Allie, Brother Lawrence Steinberg- Children: Phillip Steinberg (W) Virginia: Lois-children Mitchell, Joshua :Vivian Davis (H) Russ-children: Derek, Brandon
Cousins Ellen (H) Howard Gossage, Elizabeth & Renee, Cousins Steve (W) Ione, Jeremy, Alex & many more cousins.
Francine was preceded in death by Gilbert (Gib) Byron, the love of her life, Mother Anna Steinberg, Father Dr. Samuel Steinberg, Sister-in-law Judith Steinberg.
Burial at Green Valley Mortuary and Cemetery.
Zoom Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 7:30 pm. Donations to: Lupus.org
or autism-society.org