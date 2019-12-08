Home

Francis Donald Piccolo

Francis Donald Piccolo Obituary
"Don" passed away November 19, 2019 as a result of complications from diabetes. He was residing in Maryland. He was born in Pittsfield, MA, but grew up in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with his brothers Joseph and Brian Piccolo. He attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School and joined the US Coast guard. Don was known to friends and family as an adventurer, American patriot, traveler, and musician. He is survived by his daughter Gina, son Brett, brother Joseph, five grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Memorial donations can be made in his name to The Brian Piccolo Cancer Research Fund 1201 W. Harrison St. Suite 300 Chicago, IL 60607-3319.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 8, 2019
