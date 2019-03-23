Resources More Obituaries for Francis Garito Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Francis Garito

Obituary Condolences Flowers Frances Garito of Sunrise, FL passed away on March 17, 2019 with her family at her side. She was 96 and a half years young, with a spirit that never grew old. Born on August 30, 1922 to Joseph & Ana Donato in Brooklyn, New York, Frances learned her father's trade alongside her siblings as they worked alongside him at his Beauty Salon in the St. George Hotel. After marrying her husband John Garito on September 12, 1941 and his return from fighting in WWII, Frances & John moved to Inwood, Long Island with their two children, JoAnne and Jon, in 1951. Soon after the family moved to Cedarhurst. It was in Inwood that Frances opened her own beauty salon called The Boutique, which she owned and operated for nearly 30 years on Doughty Blvd. After retiring and moving to South Florida with her husband, Frances never lost her passion for beauty & style. From doing her own home decor to having all her clothes tailored, there was no trend Grandma Frances didn't know about. Frances was generous with her time for family, friends, and neighbors. She loved talking to people and sharing her passion, and even began volunteering at the at the age of 84-where she used her skills as a beautician and business woman to start a Beauty Salon in the cancer section, where she received an award from for volunteer service, where she then cut and styled wigs for chemo patients. Frances' family was her heart & soul, and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She is now reunited with her beloved parents, husband, and sisters. Frances Garito is survived by her brother, Vincent & Florence Donato; her daughter, JoAnne & Bruce Davidson; her son, Jon & Ricki Garito; her grandchildren Allison and Brian Lorber, Ivy Garito, Lauren and Mitch Rosenblatt, Lauren and Richard Davidson Ibarra; and her great-grandchildren Brandon, Arielle, Ryan, Chloe, Charley, Elliot, and Sadie. Instead of flowers or donations to charities Frances would want you to do an unexpected act of kindness for someone in her name. Visitation will be held Monday, March 25, 2019 from 10 AM - 11 AM, with a prayer service to follow at 11 AM at T.M. Ralph Sawgrass Funeral Home, 371 NW 136th Avenue, Sunrise FL, 33325. Burial to follow at South Florida National Cemetery at 1:45 PM, 6501 FL-7, Lake Worth, FL 33449. Published in Sun-Sentinel from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019