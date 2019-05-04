January 20, 1920 - April 25, 2019Frank A. Guba, Jr. of Plantation, FL, passed away peacefully at the age of 99, last Thursday, April 25, 2019, joining his wife Jane, and his precious great-granddaughter Claire. Frank was born January 20, 1920 to Frank A. Guba, Sr. And Stella Barbara Haibach Guba in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and lived a rich life loving God, family and country. Frank served during WWII in the United States Air Force as a B-29 Flight Engineer. He was decorated with the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal with Three Oak Leaf Clusters, an American Campaign Medal, the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, and the WWII Victory Medal. Upon receiving an honorable discharge at the close of WWII he returned home to complete his education, receiving an Engineering degree from North Carolina State University. On September 7, 1946, Frank married Jane Ann McMichael, the great love of his life, and they were blessed with 68 years of marriage. Frank is survived by four loving daughters: Geraldine (Geri) Ann Laing, Carolyn (Carol) Jane Guba, Kathleen (Kathy) Frances York, Linda Sue Benedict, 12 Grandchildren and 28 Great Grandchildren. Private Service and interment was held for the family as they grieve the loss of a father, grandfather, and great grandfather and commemorate the life of a man well lived. Arrangements by T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home (954) 587-6888 Published in Sun-Sentinel from May 4 to May 5, 2019