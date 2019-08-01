|
A much loved husband, father and grandfather, Frank A. Valle, 92, died on Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was born on May 20, 1927, in Pinar del Rio, Cuba. He moved to the United States in 1959 after being exiled from Cuba. He was an honorable part of Brigade 2506, also known as Blindado Battalion. He flew for Eastern Airlines and was an aeronautical engineer. He later became an FAA safety inspector. Mr. Valle was an avid Aviator and restored dozens of Stearman & Piper Cub aircraft. He was recognized in his hometown of Hollywood, Florida as "the man who brought life to planes that would never die."
Francisco is survived by his wife, Eva Valle; four daughters, Kathleen Valle Smith, Madeline McCormick, Iris Valle and Michelle Valle; and eight great-grandchildren. Frank will truly be missed.
A visitation will be held at Forest Lawn South Funeral Home, 2401 Davie Road, Davie, Florida 33317 on Saturday, August 3 from 12-2PM with a service at 2PM and committal service to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to or Brigade 2506.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 1, 2019