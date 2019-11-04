Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Sunrise of Cascade
Frank DeMaria, 89, peacefully passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 in his apartment at Sunrise of Cascade in Grand Rapids, MI with his family by his side. After active duty in the Air Force, Frank's career and interests included manufacturing quality control, restaurant ownership and operation, catering, and massage. He will be remembered for his zest for life, food and family by his many friends in Florida.

He is survived by his children Laurie Rotary, Patricia Bartos, and Judy Wilds , numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

Frank was predeceased by his wife Marianne, father Dominick, mother Lena, and sister, Jean Kendall.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, 3:00 pm at Sunrise of Cascade.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 4, 2019
