Captain Frank D Smith Sr.4/20/1928 -4/4/2019Raised in Eastchester NY and moved to Miami to play football and other sports for the University of Miami where he graduated. Frank married his college sweetheart, Dorothy (Dottie) Jane Read in 1952. They have been married for 67 great years!Frank signed with the New York Giants and was soon released because of numerous concussions. He went on to play semi-pro baseball for a few seasons.Frank was the last survivor of his four other brothers, of which one was his identical twin. Frank owned and operated the Captain Bill, a famous drift boat that operated out of Bahia Mar for many years. Frank was the president of the local chapter of Muscular Dystrophy in the mid 60s with his son "Billy" who was also the state poster child.Frank received the Iron Arrow from the UM and he also made the Honorable Mention All-American in Football while at the UM. He was inducted into the UM Hall of Fame in 1970. He has attended Faith Lutheran Church since 1964 when his wife Dorothy Smith started teaching there. Predeceased by three of his children, Captain Cyndy Smith, William T Smith and Captain Kent "Kunta" Smith.Frank is survived by his wife Dottie Smith, his son Captain Frank "Skip" Smith Jr and his wife, Debra Todd and their children Casey Smith, Lindsey Todd and Nikki Todd-Smith. A Celebration of Life will be held on April 20th 2019 at Pine Island Country Club 1 to 3 pm.In leu of flowers donations may be made to Seasons Hospice. www.seasons.org Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary