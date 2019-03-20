Frank David Pugh, 94, of Pompano Beach, passed away March 13th, 2019. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Rose, to whom he was married to for 71 years, his children Alan (Debbie), Michael, Donna (Scott), grandchildren David, Shannon (Ricardo), Mikhil, and Sousha, and great-grandson Andres. He was preceded in death by son Doug and grandson Danny, and sister Helen Daniel. Frank was born in Lynchburg, Virginia on March 10th, 1925 to Frank and Odell Pugh. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII in the Pacific Theater. He married Rose Farrell on January 24th, 1948.Frank graduated from Lynchburg College, in Lynchburg, VA and Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, MD. He began his career as an engineer with Bendix Radio, in Baltimore, MD in 1951. He was a member of the Towson, Maryland Flying Club where he earned his pilot's license. In 1967, he transferred with Bendix to Ft.Lauderdale, Fl. He retired from the company in 1985 as a principle engineer in their Avionics division. He spent his golden years with Rose enjoying family and friends across the country and seeing the world. A visitation will be held at 7:00 pm on Friday 3/22 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens/Kraeer Funeral Home located at 200 W Copans Rd, Pompano Beach, FL 33064 954-784-4000Funeral services at 10:00 on Saturday 3/23 also at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens/Kraeer Funeral Home Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary