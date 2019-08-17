|
Frank G. Kosa, age 99, passed away on Friday, July 19th, in Pompano Beach, Florida. Born April 3rd, 1920, he was a proud graduate of Elyria High School in Elyria, Ohio, and later attended The Ohio State University. He served his country during World War II as part of the Fifth Armored Division, helping to liberate Europe on the march to Berlin.
Frank returned to Elyria after the war and married Vera Pandy, his wife of 67 years, in 1949. Daughters Nancy, Peggy, and Mary Beth soon followed. A lifelong entrepreneur, Frank opened Quik-Way Auto Wash in Elyria in the early 1960's, and was active in the business for over four decades. His service to the Elyria community included his involvement with the Gyros and his charitable work with Elyria Catholic High School.
Frank and Vera moved to Pompano Beach in the mid 1980's where he enjoyed his retirement on his beloved Lake Capri.
He was preceded in death by his wife Vera. He was deeply loved and will be sorely missed by his 3 daughters: Nancy of Pompano Beach, Peggy (Rick) McCormick of Dallas, Texas, and Mary Beth (Matthew) Mauriello of Ft. Lauderdale, as well as his beloved nieces. He will be remembered in a private ceremony by family members. Online condolences can be shared at www.edkalis.com. Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Cremation & Funeral Services, Wilton Manors
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 17, 2019