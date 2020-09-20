Frank Gintoli, 82, Born January 26, 1938, Father of Darlene Younes, Michael J. Gintoli and Anthony John Gintoli, Grandfather of Jaime Younes, Nicholas Gintoli, Stephanie Gintoli and Michael Gintoli, Great Grandfather of Ryleigh Gintoli and Charlee Gintoli and formerly married to Marie Maio Gintoli passed on to a peaceful rest Wednesday September 16, 2020. A man dedicated to his family and friends. An almost life long resident of So. Fla., his honesty and integrity were embedded into his children and everyone he met and worked with. He will be greatly missed.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sep. 20, 2020.