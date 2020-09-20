1/1
Frank Gintoli
Frank Gintoli, 82, Born January 26, 1938, Father of Darlene Younes, Michael J. Gintoli and Anthony John Gintoli, Grandfather of Jaime Younes, Nicholas Gintoli, Stephanie Gintoli and Michael Gintoli, Great Grandfather of Ryleigh Gintoli and Charlee Gintoli and formerly married to Marie Maio Gintoli passed on to a peaceful rest Wednesday September 16, 2020. A man dedicated to his family and friends. An almost life long resident of So. Fla., his honesty and integrity were embedded into his children and everyone he met and worked with. He will be greatly missed.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

September 19, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful man We will love you and miss you always.Rest in peace Brother Frank.
Michael C.Gintoli Jr
Brother
September 18, 2020
March 2, 2019
My hero, the one that understood without having to explain, the one that "got it", the one I would call and he would just let me talk and talk and talk, the one that I thought hung the moon, the one that always the right advise. A great thinker and planner. Always looked ahead. A dedicated father who made sure family needs came before his. Always willing to help others; Integrity, Loyalty and Honesty were his codes to live by and he taught me to do the same. Dad... I Will Always Love & Miss You!!
Anthony Gintoli
Son
