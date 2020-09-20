Frank Gintoli

My hero, the one that understood without having to explain, the one that "got it", the one I would call and he would just let me talk and talk and talk, the one that I thought hung the moon, the one that always the right advise. A great thinker and planner. Always looked ahead. A dedicated father who made sure family needs came before his. Always willing to help others; Integrity, Loyalty and Honesty were his codes to live by and he taught me to do the same. Dad... I Will Always Love & Miss You!!

Anthony Gintoli

Son