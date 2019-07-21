|
Gyalog, Frank, 72, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Born October 31, 1946 in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. Frank was a U.S. Navy veteran who served our country in Vietnam. He enjoyed bodybuilding and won the Mr. America title in 1991. Frank is survived by his wife of 38+ years, Judy, who he married after dating for 2 weeks. He could always make her laugh. Frank is also survived by his brother Richard Gyalog (wife Marlene), sister Donna Volpe, and sister-in -law Joyce Lima. Viewing and service will be held on Tuesday July 23 at T.M. Ralph Funeral Home Sawgrass/Weston, 371 NW 136th Ave, Sunrise, FL 33325 (954)587-6888 beginning at 4pm . Military honors at 4:30pm and Prayer Service at 7 PM.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 21, 2019