Home

POWERED BY

Services
T. M. Ralph Funeral Home Sawgrass/Weston - Sunrise
371 NW 136th Ave., NW 136th Ave at NW 2 Street
Sunrise, FL 33325
(954) 587-6888
For more information about
Frank Gyalog
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Gyalog
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Gyalog

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Gyalog Obituary
Gyalog, Frank, 72, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Born October 31, 1946 in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. Frank was a U.S. Navy veteran who served our country in Vietnam. He enjoyed bodybuilding and won the Mr. America title in 1991. Frank is survived by his wife of 38+ years, Judy, who he married after dating for 2 weeks. He could always make her laugh. Frank is also survived by his brother Richard Gyalog (wife Marlene), sister Donna Volpe, and sister-in -law Joyce Lima. Viewing and service will be held on Tuesday July 23 at T.M. Ralph Funeral Home Sawgrass/Weston, 371 NW 136th Ave, Sunrise, FL 33325 (954)587-6888 beginning at 4pm . Military honors at 4:30pm and Prayer Service at 7 PM.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now