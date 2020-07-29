Frank Pollaccia of Summerfield, Fl, formerly Ft Lauderdale, passed away peacefully at home on July 14, 2020. He was born on October 13, 1929 in the Bronx and began his construction career as a bricklayer and a member of the Teamsters Union. Frank married his wife, Ronnie, in 1951 and remained happily married for almost 70 years. In 1974, Frank relocated his family to South Florida and became one of the original home builders in Coral Springs. He later contracted with Smith Barney Brokerage Firm to design their office interiors throughout Florida. Frank retired in 2004 and he and his wife moved to Central Florida. Frank is survived by his loving wife, Ronnie, son, Michael, daughters Caren Pollaccia and Susann Damiano and 3 grandsons. He was predeceased by his eldest son, Frank Jr. Frank will be dearly missed and will live on in our hearts for eternity.



