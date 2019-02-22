Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
101 N. Seacrest Blvd.
Boynton Beach, FL
Frank Joseph Svitak Jr.


Frank Joseph Svitak Jr.
1943 - 2019
Frank Joseph Svitak Jr. Obituary
Frank Joseph Svitak Jr., 75, of Boynton Beach, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Born July 27, 1943 in Chicago IL to Mr. & Mrs. Frank J Svitak.
His passions were cars and music he loved both and many. He will be deeply missed. Frank opened Certified Auto Repair Service in Delray Beach, worked at The Z Place and finished his career working by his son's side.
Surviving are his widow, Phyllis Cree, sons, Charles (Yolanda) Svitak, Jerry (Dr. Natalie Evans) Busser, daughters, Kay (Tim) Little, Linda (Larry) Aycock. 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and LaVera Svitak.
A celebration of his life at First United Methodist Church, 101 N. Seacrest Blvd., Boynton Beach FL on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson's or Alzheimer's Foundations.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2019
