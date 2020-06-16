Frank Mastrarrigo
1927 - 2020
Frank Mastrarrigo 93 of Davie passed away June 14, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Margaret, who preceded him in death in 2018. He served with the US Navy during WWII, worked in NYC transit system and was active with the Knights of Columbus. He is survived by his children Mark (Lorena) Mastrarrigo, and Diane Cadorette. He was the loving grandfather of Nicole, Mark and Ava. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5:00-7:00 PM at the T.M. Ralph Funeral Home 371 NW 136 Avenue Sunrise, FL 33325. Please be aware, community gathering is limited. Physical distancing and facial coverings are required. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated On Wednesday 10 AM at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. His urn will be entombed at South Florida VA National Cemetery at a later date.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
T. M. Ralph Funeral Home Sawgrass/Weston - Sunrise
JUN
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Bonaventure Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
T. M. Ralph Funeral Home Sawgrass/Weston - Sunrise
371 NW 136th Ave., NW 136th Ave at NW 2 Street
Sunrise, FL 33325
(954) 587-6888
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 15, 2020
May you find everlasting life in heaven with Peggy
Noreen Eisenstadt
Friend
