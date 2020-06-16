Frank Mastrarrigo 93 of Davie passed away June 14, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Margaret, who preceded him in death in 2018. He served with the US Navy during WWII, worked in NYC transit system and was active with the Knights of Columbus. He is survived by his children Mark (Lorena) Mastrarrigo, and Diane Cadorette. He was the loving grandfather of Nicole, Mark and Ava. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5:00-7:00 PM at the T.M. Ralph Funeral Home 371 NW 136 Avenue Sunrise, FL 33325. Please be aware, community gathering is limited. Physical distancing and facial coverings are required. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated On Wednesday 10 AM at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. His urn will be entombed at South Florida VA National Cemetery at a later date.



