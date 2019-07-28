|
Frank Ray Humphreys passed away on July 12, 2019, at the age of 90. Frank was born December 17, 1928, in Endicott, NY. He served in WWII and was a senior manager at IBM for 38 years. He and his late wife, Emily, raised three children. Frank was known for his intelligence, athleticism, and humor. Frank is survived by his wife, Lyn Houston, his children: Robert, Jean, and Bruce, and five grandsons: Troy, Bobby, Craig, Bryce, and Logan. A memorial will be held at 10 am on October 5, 2019 at Grace Community Church in Boca Raton.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 28, 2019