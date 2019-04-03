|
|
Frank V. Reed, age 93 of Cooper City, passed away March 29, 2019. He was a proud WWII U.S. Navy Veteran and was happiest as owner of TBF Norris Driving Range in Cooper City. Survived by wife Norma; son Frank, Jr. (Tina), daughter Debra (Patrick) Patrissi; grandchildren Angelina (Daniel) Whalen, Jonathan (Laura) DiCandia and Diana Patrissi, great grandson Cade Whalen. Gathering of family and friends Friday, April 5, 2019, 6-7 PM with Military Honors at 7:00 PM followed by a Celebration of Life Service all at the funeral home. Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home; 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220. Please sign the online register book at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019