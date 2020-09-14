1/1
Frank Richard Nobile Jr.
1949 - 2020
Frank R. Nobile Jr. was born on February 16th, 1949 in Sewickley, PA. He passed away unexpectedly due to complications with Covid-19 on September 9, 2020 in Pembroke Pines, FL at the age of 71. Frank is survived by his son, Frankie; daughter-in-law, Tiffany; grandson, Johnny; and many loyal and dear family and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Josephine; father, Frank Sr.; and brother, Larry of Baden, PA.

Frank was a United States Army veteran who served in Vietnam, in the 25th Infantry Division from 1969 to 1971. He was awarded the Bronze Star and was promoted to Sergeant. Upon his discharge, he moved to Florida and began coaching baseball for over 25 years. Frank was also a successful local businessman with 40 years in the mattress and furniture business. He was a single father who devoted much of his life to his only son. Frank was over the moon with excitement when he became a grandfather to his best little buddy, John Wayne. He will be loved and missed dearly, forever.

Visitation and services will be held Friday, September 18th at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Davie, Florida, from 4-8:00 PM, with a service at 6 PM. For those unable to attend, live streaming will be available on the Forest Lawn website, www.forestlawnsouth.com or their Facebook page, @forestlawnsouth. For those who will be in attendance, a mask will be required upon entry and safe social distancing will be enforced.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
SEP
18
Service
06:00 PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
2401 Southwest 64th Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317
9547929360
