Francesco "Frank" Salemi, 52 of Davie, FL, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, after a courageous fight with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Nativity Catholic Church on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11 am. Father David Zirilli, Pastor of Nativity Catholic Church will be officiating. Visitation will be held at Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 6-10 pm at Fred Hunter Funeral Home, 6301 Taft Street, Hollywood, FL. Burial will follow the funeral at Hollywood Memorial Gardens Cemetery at 12:30 pm. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Fred Hunter Funeral Home.Frank was born in Priolo Gargallo, Sicily, Italy on February 20, 1967. He was an amazing and loving father, and extraordinary and beloved husband, and a dedicated son. Frank was married to Teresa on December 14, 1991 they were married 27 years.Frank was a talented craftsman and his clients, many who became friends, valued him for his creative designs and attention to detail. As the owner of Vintage Marble, he was known to many for over 20 years in South Florida. Frank truly enjoyed golfing, fishing, cooking, and especially travelling. He was a student of the world and relished documentaries, especially those related to building and construction.Frank is survived by his spouse, Teresa, two daughters Gabriella and Francesca, parents, Nunzia and Sebastiano, sisters, Nella Mangiafico (Corrado Mangiafico) and Lucia D'Agostino (Luigi D'Agostino), brothers, Vincent Salemi (Maria Salemi) and Marco Salemi (April Salemi), as well as 12 nieces and nephews, and other family and friends.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to . Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019