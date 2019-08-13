Home

Babione Funeral Home
10060 Calle Comercio Drive
Boca Raton, FL 33428
(561) 483-9500
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Babione Funeral Home
10060 Calle Comercio Drive
Boca Raton, FL 33428
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Babione Funeral Home
10060 Calle Comercio Drive
Boca Raton, FL 33428
More Obituaries for Frank Livoti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Thomas Livoti


1925 - 2019
Frank Thomas Livoti Obituary
Frank Thomas Livoti, 94 of Boca Raton passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Frank was born in New York, NY on May 21, 1925 a son of the late Dominic and Marie Livoti. Frank was a proud Navy WWII Veteran, a retired Captain of NYPD, as well as a graduate from Fordham University. All who knew him loved his sense of humor, wisdom and personality. He was married to his wife Celia for 50 years and enjoyed a life of family, travel, friendships and good times. Surviving Frank is a daughter Sandra Davis, grandchildren Michael, LisaMarie and Danny; great grandchildren Alina, Violet and Cole Jaxson. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 9:00 A.M until 11:00 A.M. at Babione Funeral Home, 10600 Calle Comercio Drive, Boca Raton, FL, 33428. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 A.M. Burial with Military Honors will immediately follow at South Florida National Cemetery.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 13, 2019
