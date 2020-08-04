Frankie "Francis" DePalma, 57 of Ft. Lauderdale went peacefully to his Heavenly Father on July 28, 2020 due to Covid 19. Survived by mother, Judy Geada, sister Nancy DePalma, brother Jimmy DePalma all of NC, and many cousins. Frank was an incredible human being, sober in AA for 35 years. A Psych Tech at Imperial Point Hospital, he was known as the Karaoke Man. Generous of spirit, he was loved by all, funny, kind, and wise - knowing when to use each gift to benefit all he encountered. Also known for the dozens of cookies he shared at Christmas. A memorial service will be held when the dangers of Covid are passed. Please people - help end this tragic and senseless loss of life – wear a mask and protect others and yourself.



