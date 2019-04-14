Born in California on August 1, 1925, Frank passed away after a short illness on April 5, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Linda Chambliss, sister-in-law, Carol Spitzmiller, as well as his daughter, Marta Lindsay, and grandchildren, Danielle Livingston, her family, and Andrew Brenkus and all his nieces, nephews and their descendants.Frank lived quite a life during his 93 years. He enlisted with the US Army Air Corp. late in the war (due to his age) and subsequently received his bachelors from UC-Berkley. He had nine lives and the tenth one got him. His nine lives are: 1) TB at age 12; 2) while in the service, he was in a horrible car accident on base and the military doctors wanted to amputate his leg (compound fracture) but, a Priest intervened. He was hospitalized from his 19th Birthday to his 20th Birthday; 3-8) as an ATP Pilot, Frank had many experiences over his 50 years of flying. He was, however, in six airplane accidents. No one was ever hurt and all were due to mechanical failure; 9) the last of his 9 lives was being clipped by a moving train. None of the road signals were on and a man in another van was killed; 10) which pales in light of the above, is the one that got him.What a life, lots of travel, fun and teamwork. We'll all miss you Buddy. Xxoo Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary