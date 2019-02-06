|
Fred Byers, 86, passed away peacefully February 3, 2019 at the home he shared with his beloved Marilynn Seavitt. Predeceased by his son Freddy. Survived by his daughter Barbara, her mother Patricia of Ft. Lauderdale, his sister Patty of South Carolina and his nephew and nieces.Fred was raised in upstate New York and served in the Korean War. He returned home to complete his degree in mechanical engineering. Fred owned and operated commercial air conditioning businesses in Ft. Lauderdale and Freeport, Bahamas. He had many interests that included traveling, deep sea fishing and piloting his plane.Fred was deeply loved and will be missed by family and friends in Michigan, Florida and the Bahamas. Rest In Peace Fred.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2019