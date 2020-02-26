|
Fred James Buchino, 90, of Hollywood, passed away February 22, 2020. Survived by daughter Lynn Castro; sons James and Charles; grandchildren Michael, Ashley and Lindsay and great grandchildren James, Alexandria and Aria. A gathering of family and friends will be Sunday, March 1st, beginning at 3:00pm with the Celebration of Life at 4:00pm followed by a reception all at Landmark Funeral Home. Arrangements entrusted to Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 Please leave online condolences at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2020