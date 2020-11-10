A devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend, Fred Schopp ,90, of Plantation, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020 in Boynton Beach, Florida.
Fred was born in Brooklyn, New York to Harry and Ann Schopp on September 6, 1930. He married his first love, Frances Schopp-Michaels and spent 58 wonderful years together.
Fred will be remembered most for his spirit and devotion to his family and grandchildren and is survived by his daughter, Randi and son-in-law Scott, son David and wife Debbie, granddaughter Dara and husband Jeffrey, granddaughter Morgan, brother Lawrence, sister-in-law Barbara and brother-in-law Mark and wife Kathy
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Dylan Schopp Sunshine Foundation. www.dylansfoundation.org