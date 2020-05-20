Fred Sandel
On Sunday, May 17, 2020, Fred Sandel, loving husband, father of three children and grandfather to seven grandchildren, passed away at the age of 85. Fred was born on October 16, 1934 in Akron, Ohio to Philip and Tillie Sandel. On August 17, 1958, Fred married Rosalyn "Roz" Sandel.  A day, even after the birth of his children and grandchildren, was stated by him as the best day of his life. He enjoyed playing sports, throwing parties, golfing, beating everyone in Gin, watching every sport on TV, reading and, most importantly, spending time with his family. Fred will be remembered by his infectious smile, bear hugs, obsession with corn on the cob, sense of humor, love for animals, glorious mustache, and the ability to make even the coldest of persons warm up in his presence. He is survived by his wife, Roz; sister, Betty; children, Leslie (Jeffrey), Ken (Julie), Jodi; grandchildren, Madison (Erik), Alexis (Aaron), Montana, Philippe, Montgomery, Emilie, and William.  He also leaves eight furry loved ones with tails. If life after passing is dependent upon the kind of life lived, then comfort is found in knowing Fred is now somewhere wonderful and surrounded by love. A private funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.  In lieu of other remembrances, the family suggests donations to an animal shelter of one's choice.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 20, 2020.
