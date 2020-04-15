Fred Svarney of Parkland, Florida passed away at home from Myelofibrosis on April 11, 2020. Fred was a native Floridian and was born in Fort Lauderdale on September 8,1947. Fred graduated from Stranahan High School in 1965 as a three sport star athlete. He received many football scholarships, but decided to attend Memphis State University. He was then drafted into the United States Army, serving in Vietnam from 1968 -1969. He proudly represented his country during a difficult time in American history. Upon his return, Fred graduated from the University of Florida and became a life-long "Gator" supporter. Fred's path led to a successful career in the pharmaceutical industry. Fred had a gigantic heart and made several life-long friendships with all who knew him. He sometimes would talk "tough", but in reality would do anything in his power to help anyone in need, never expecting anything in return. He was loved by all and will be profoundly missed. He is survived by his loving wife Ann, their children Kim of New York, NY, Scott (Ashley), Grandsons Nicholas and Brody of Wellington FL, nephew Christopher, his best friend and "brother" Terry Dunn, and their extended families and the many close friends he made everywhere. A private burial will be held at the South Florida National Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held in Fred's honor at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Fred's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the charity of your choice.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 15, 2020.