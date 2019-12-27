|
Freda Lynn Fray, 96, passed away peacefully and surrounded by love in her home on December 24, 2019.
Freda was born in Kansas City, MO and moved to Deerfield Beach, FL in 1986. She was a loving, kind, generous, and elegant lady who will be dearly missed and never forgotten. We will hold her in our hearts forever.
Freda is survived by her daughter Denise F. Bair "Neecie", her 2 grandchildren, Ryan R. Brown and Alyson C. Brown, her niece Diane Lynn DaSilva and her 2 children Christopher DaSilva and Krista Mary Edgren, and her sister-in-law Christine E. Lynn.
A visitation will be held from 12-5 pm on Saturday, December 28 at Glick Family Funeral Home in Boca Raton. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 29 at St. Gregory's Episcopal Church in Boca Raton. Entombment will follow at the Boca Raton Mausoleum.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 27, 2019