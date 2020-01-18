Home

Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Henry's Catholic Church
1500 S. Andrews Ave
Pompano Beach, FL
1935 - 2020
Frederick Anthony Colacchio Obituary
Frederick Anthony Colacchio, 84 of Pompano Beach, FL passed away on January 13, 2020.

Fred was born in Marlborough, MA on April 14, 1935 and graduated from Nashua High School in 1954 then enlisted in the Army. He was self employed as a Paint and Wallpaper Contractor. He enjoyed fishing, cooking and being with family.

Fred married Josephine DiSanto, on June 15, 1957 in Nashua, NH and moved to Broward County in 1970 and have resided there since.

Fred is preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Olivette Colacchio as well as his sister Antoinette Hall and brother Anthony Colacchio. He is survived by his wife Josephine, his brother Robert Colacchio, his children Phine and Ed, Tina and Rich, Mari, and Fred, his 5 grandchildren, and his 13 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Saint Henry's Catholic Church 1500 S. Andrews Ave, Pompano Beach. Father Sileo officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the or the Veterans Administration.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 18, 2020
