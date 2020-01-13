|
Fred of Pompano Beach, Florida, and previously Ottawa, Ontario, died peacefully on December 31st, 2019 at Broward Health North Hospital in Florida. He was 87. He was survived by his second wife Phyllis Greene.
Fred was born on June 12th, 1932 in Covey Hill (Hemmingford) Quebec. He was also survived by his first wife, Elaine Ann Bourdon (nee Colgan), and together they had 3 children, Diane Louise Jackson, Donna Mary Toole and Dina Ann Bourdon (Mathieson). He is also survived by his 6 grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 13, 2020