Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Pratley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick J. Pratley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frederick J. Pratley Obituary
5/22/1951 - 2/26/2019Peacefully passed away at home. He is survived by his wife Joyce; step-daughter Allison; sisters Barbara, Dorthea, and Patty; granddaughter Cheyenne; and numerous nieces and nephews. Celebration of his life will be Sunday 3/3 at 12 noon at St. Mark's Church on East Oakland Park Blvd. No black clothes please. A drink at Aruba's for anyone who would like to join will be afterwards. No flowers please. Donations in his name can be made to Broward County Humane's Society.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.