5/22/1951 - 2/26/2019Peacefully passed away at home. He is survived by his wife Joyce; step-daughter Allison; sisters Barbara, Dorthea, and Patty; granddaughter Cheyenne; and numerous nieces and nephews. Celebration of his life will be Sunday 3/3 at 12 noon at St. Mark's Church on East Oakland Park Blvd. No black clothes please. A drink at Aruba's for anyone who would like to join will be afterwards. No flowers please. Donations in his name can be made to Broward County Humane's Society.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019