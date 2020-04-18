Fred Sistarenik died suddenly on April 15, 2020 at the age of 72 in his favorite chair alongside his husband of 48 years, Art Levy. He had been suffering from ALS for several months. Fred lived most of his life in Schenectady, NY, and the past 17 years in Fort Lauderdale, FL. He is survived by brothers John and Daniel and nephews Nicholas and Benjamin. Fred excelled at everything he approached, from hard scrap renovations to fine art oil painting. He graduated as valedictorian from Mont Pleasant High School (Schenectady), received a BS in electrical engineering from RPI, graduated at the top of his class in the U.S. Army's culinary school, and went on to become a superb chef. Fred's talent to turn any variety of ingredients into a culinary masterwork was a delight to share with friends and family. He frequently organized and cooked fine dinners for groups of six to sixty with little apparent effort. He was a caring and giving person who supported needy organizations and persons. Fred valued his friends and related to others with a deep sense of empathy. Fred possessed a ready smile and cheerful self, not to mention his abundant charm and conversational skills. He always brought a light with him that was unlike anyone else's and he made people comfortable, instantly. Most of us think we're special; Fred made us feel that way. Not an ordinary man. A memorial will be held when it is safe to congregate.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 18, 2020.