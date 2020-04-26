Frederick Wilkison Applegate, III, (Ricky), was called Home to Heaven on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Mr. Applegate was 62 years of age. Ricky was the owner of Southgate Insurance Agency located in Pompano Beach, Florida. He was preceded in death by wife Stacey, mother of their son Kyle. He is survived by his wife Theresa and sons Kyle (Ally) Applegate, Matthew (Marissa) Knick; Parents Fred and Carolyn Applegate; one sister Cathy (Rick) Marshall; and one brother David; grandchildren Jackson and Carter Applegate; nephew Justin Marshall; nieces Amanda Marshall and Kennedy Applegate. A family only funeral and interment service was held graveside at Pompano Beach Cemetery on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Details about a Celebration of Life Memorial for Ricky will be announced soon. This will present the opportunity for Ricky's friends and associates to honor the relationships established by an extraordinary husband, father, son and brother. Ricky Applegate will be long remembered by everyone who ever intersected with his life! Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Kraeer Funeral Home at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 200 W. Copans Road, Pompano Beach, FL. (954) 784-4000

