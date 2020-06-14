Gail Farber

Gail Lee Farber, of Tamarac, FL, died peacefully on Monday June 8 in her home with her adoring life partner of 44 years, Jeff Siegel, by her side holding her hand. She was 77. She was predeceased by her parents, Jack and Celia Farber and brother, Charles D. Farber.



She was born on July 2, 1942 in West Hempstead, NY. She lived in Menlo Park, CA for a majority of her life where she was a school teacher, who adored her students. She was the majority owner of the National Bank of New York City.



She is survived by her loving daughter, Corey D. Farber Gelman and her son-in-law Bill Paness, her grandchildren Etoile, Garison, and Joix, her daughter-in-law Katia, and her ex-husband Richard. These family members and her close friends were the most important people in her world and they all loved her deeply.



Gail loved bringing family and friends together for fun, laughter, joy and good times. She was the queen of silliness and put a smile on everyone's face. She was a shining light to so many people to whom she gave so much to without question or thought. Gail spent the majority of her time caring about the welfare and happiness of others. Her unique sense of humor and high jinx caused everyone around her to constantly laugh and smile. Everyone who met her fell in love with her instantly as she was a truly unique and special lady. She will be in our hearts forever.



