Garold LeRoy Smith 76, of Punta Gorda, Florida formerly Toledo, Ohio and Coconut Creek, Florida passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019. Loving father to Tracey (Ed) Todd, Kellie (Mark) Ordway and Randy (Kim) Smith: cherished grandfather of Kristin Pogue, Ashlee Gaskins, Robert Pogue, Kaitlyn Smith, Ryan Pogue, Bradley Gaskins, Kara Pogue and Brandon Smith. The family will receive guests at Forest Lawn North (954) 784-4000, Saturday, March 9 from 11 – 1 pm with a memorial service celebrating Gary's life to begin at 2pm. Donations can be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Florida 1145 NE 14th Terrace Miami, FL 33136
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019