Gary Dale Stanton, age 80, passed away April 15, 2019 in Pembroke Pines, FL with family at his side. He was born to Ben and Vivian Stanton in Agency, MO on 10/15/38. He had a younger sister, Kathy, who passed away in 1991. Gary Dale graduated from Faucett High School in 1956. In 1958 he joined the Air Force. In 1962 he was honorably discharged from the Air Force and moved back to St. Joseph. In April of 1963 he met the love of his life, Rose Mary Roup. They were married on 10/12/63. They have 2 sons. Jeffrey with wife Blair and son Hunter who reside in FL. Scott who lives in St Joseph. In 1972 he became the Buchanan County Assessor. He held that office until his retirement in 2001. He had many hobbies to include golf, playing cards and spending time with his family, especially his grandson Hunter. A military ceremony for family will be held May 10, 2019 at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Lake Worth, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Veterans. Please donate at www.volunteer.va.com and select the VA center of your choice to make a donation. Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary