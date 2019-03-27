Gary J. Basham, 69, of Ocala, FL, was called home on March 22, 2019. He was born on April 1, 1949 in Terre Haute, IN, to James and Maxine Basham, and was one of five siblings. Gary is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Jane Basham, his son Gary (Caren) Basham, his daughter Julie Harper (fiancé Brady), his step son David Hardie, and 5 amazing grandchildren, David Jon Hardie, Cole Harper, Lane Harper, Brielle Basham and Izzinia Hardie, his brother-in-law Joe (Elizabeth) Bilz, nieces and nephews. Gary proudly served his community for over 25 years as a Firefighter for both Plantation and Sunrise. He continued to serve his community with the American Red Cross and the Disaster Relief Team. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fire College Memorial in Ocala, FL. There will be a reception following the 8:00 A.M. Service on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at All Saints Church in Sunrise, FL. Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary