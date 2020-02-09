Home

Gary King (84) died Jan 26 in Lighthouse Point following a valiant bout with cancer. Born in Philli, raised in NJ, alum of Peddie ('54) and UPenn Wharton ('58), he was a successful broker and beloved family man. Surviving him are 2nd wife, Mary Dadulak, children Chris, Scott and Bridgette, and grandchildren Benjameena, Josephine, Jacob, Isabel and Georgina. First wife Carol Green of 47 years and 2nd son, Jason, predeceased.

Gathering in his honor to be held at Bonnet House Gardens in Ft Lauderdale on Sunday, Feb. 23rd: 10AM to 2PM. Donations welcome to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic cancer.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 9, 2020
