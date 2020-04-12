|
Gary Lee Nymoen, age 59, of Pembroke Pines, FL passed away peacefully at home on April 3, 2020 with his family at his side. He was born in Appleton, WI on July 5, 1960 to the late Don and DeAnn Nymoen. After earning a BBA degree in Accounting at UW Oshkosh, WI in 1982, he began a distinguished 35+ year career as an accountant in the medical industry earning his CPA along the way. After beginning his career in Dallas, TX, he took a position in south Florida and quickly worked his way up to various Director, Controller and CFO positions. His most recent position was CFO, Hialeah Hospital. Aside from work, Gary really enjoyed spending time with his boys, especially going to movies as soon as they came out and dining out at his favorite restaurants. He loved working on various home projects and became a real handyman. He was also an avid Green Bay Packers fan!
Gary is survived by his stepson Chad (Tabitha) Chong of Williamsburg, Virginia, sons: Wyatt and Rier Nymoen, brother Jeff (Sandra) Nymoen of Willow Park, TX, former wife and friend Sharon Wong, step grandchildren: Bentley and Skylar.
The family wants to extend much gratitude and appreciation to Nicole, Diane, Andree and Yani at Seasons Hospice Care for all the loving care and compassion they provided Gary and family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to in his memory.
Due to current health concerns and regulations, a celebration of life gathering is being planned at a later date.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2020