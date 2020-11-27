1/1
Geames Clyman Rice
Geames Clyman Rice, age 80 of Midway TN, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He is the son of the late Edward and Agnes Pennix Rice. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother Paul Rice.

Mr. Rice is survived by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Young Rice; daughters, Laura, Karla,Terri, and Lindsay Rice-Rasnick (Chris); son, Daniel Ray; sisters, Jennifer Howell and Pauline Blankenship; brother William Rice; sister-in-law, Betty Massey; grandchild Gabriel Ray; great grandchildren, Isabelle and Kyran Rasnick and several nieces and nephews.

He was first and above all a selfless family man, who built a fine life for his family and never ceased to provide for them all. He retired from BASF, Enka Plant with over 30 years of work. He enjoyed hunting in his youth and raising cattle in his limited time of his later years.

A graveside service will be held 2:00pm Friday, November 27, 2020 at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Ashelawn Gardens of Memory
Funeral services provided by
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
