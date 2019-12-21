|
Gentry Victor (G.V.) Wyatt passed away December 17, 2019 in Plantation, FL. He was born December 25, 1929 in Jonben, WV to Gentry Victor Wyatt and Mary Jane Vannoy Wyatt.
G.V. was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Nell Wyatt (infant), Lorraine Houchins, Bernice Smith, Doris Price, Elizabeth Hancock, Betty Larew and Jeanette Meadow; and brother Warren L. Wyatt.
He is survived by his wife, Dolores Yvonne Taylor Wyatt; children Vickie Wyatt Croley and husband Mark; Brian Wyatt and wife Linda; Jeffrey Wyatt; and Daniel Wyatt. Also surviving are grandchildren Anthony Croley, Taylor Croley, Jessica Boyd, Gentry Wyatt and Daniel Wyatt II; and four great grandchildren: Lily and Wyatt Boyd and Henry and August Croley.
G.V. proudly served his country in the United States Air Force 1949-53, and continued his love of aviation with a long and fondly remembered career with Braniff International Airways and other national airlines. He lived his adult life in Texas until 1968, and in Florida for the past 51 years.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 21, 2019