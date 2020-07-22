George A. Kelly of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and formerly of West Springfield, Massachusetts died peacefully at home at the age of 86, on July 15th 2020. George is survived by 4 children from his first marriage to Joan Conable: Kathleen Kelly and partner Jim Duggan, Thomas Kelly and wife Cayce, James Kelly and wife Michelle, and Paul Kelly and wife Charlene. In addition, he has 2 daughters from his marriage to Lynn Kelly: Kim Rohm and husband Andy, and Laurie Lefebvre. He also leaves 17 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren as well as his sister Mary Ann Zak and brother Patrick Kelly. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Lynn, son John and brother Edward.



Due to the pandemic, funeral services and a celebration of life will be held at a later date in Massachusetts when it is safe to gather. Donations may be made in George's memory to Dan Kane Singers c/o Dan Kane, 107 Loomis Ridge, Westfield, MA 01085.



