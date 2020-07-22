1/1
George A. Kelly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George A. Kelly of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and formerly of West Springfield, Massachusetts died peacefully at home at the age of 86, on July 15th 2020. George is survived by 4 children from his first marriage to Joan Conable: Kathleen Kelly and partner Jim Duggan, Thomas Kelly and wife Cayce, James Kelly and wife Michelle, and Paul Kelly and wife Charlene. In addition, he has 2 daughters from his marriage to Lynn Kelly: Kim Rohm and husband Andy, and Laurie Lefebvre. He also leaves 17 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren as well as his sister Mary Ann Zak and brother Patrick Kelly. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Lynn, son John and brother Edward.

Due to the pandemic, funeral services and a celebration of life will be held at a later date in Massachusetts when it is safe to gather. Donations may be made in George's memory to Dan Kane Singers c/o Dan Kane, 107 Loomis Ridge, Westfield, MA 01085.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 22, 2020
My condolences to the family! George was a great friend to local jazz and much appreciated by our jazz community!
Mari Mennel-Bell
Friend
July 22, 2020
I had the privelige of knowing George in my capacity as Property Manager at the Oceanage Association, where George lived for many years.
Everyday , he would sit at the Pool conversing with neighbors and looking out at the beach, he loved watching the water and just relaxing at his table! I will miss seeing him.
Sean Arena
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved