Fred Hunter's Funeral Homes
6301 Taft Street
Hollywood, FL 33024-5934
954-989-1550
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Fred Hunter's Funeral Homes
6301 Taft Street
Hollywood, FL 33024-5934
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
Fred Hunter's Funeral Homes
6301 Taft Street
Hollywood, FL 33024-5934
1930 - 2020
George Bajger Obituary
George Bajger 89 passed away on Thursday January 23, 2020 with his family by his side.

George was born in Linden, NJ to John and Barbara Bajger on April 22, 1930. At 3 months of age, George's family moved back to Czechoslovakia.

George met his wife MaryAnn on the Queen Elizabeth 2 on his way back to the United States. George was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the US Army.

George is preceded in death by his wife Maryann, son Joseph and granddaughter Alexandra.

George is survived by his son George Bajger (Sara), daughter Donna Griffey (Tom) and his grandchildren Joe Bajger and Tommy Griffey (Courtney).

A viewing will take place at Fred Hunters Funeral Home located at 6301 Taft St. Hollywood, FL 33024 on Saturday February 1, 2020 from 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM and the funeral service will begin at 10:30 AM.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 29, 2020
