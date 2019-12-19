Home

1935 - 2019
George Clauson Obituary
George Clauson, 84, of Hallandale, passed away on December 16, 2019 in Merritt Island, Florida.



The tribute will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Reflection Garden at the Humane Society of Broward County at 2070 Griffin Road, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. A Celebration of George's Life will be held immediately following the tribute at 121 Golden Isles Drive, Hallandale, Florida.



George was born in Detroit, Michigan to John and Rut Clauson on June 18, 1935. He married Donna Pagella on June 19, 1964 in Miami, Florida. He graduated from Redford High School in 1953 and attended Michigan State University. He was Owner and President of Florida Stonecraft for 40 years. George was an avid sports fan throughout his life and enjoyed supporting his favorite teams. He was also a big animal lover and never met a dog or cat he didn't like.



George is survived by his wife Donna, daughters Tracy Walczak, Erika Garey and their husbands Jorg Walczak and Kevin Garey; brother Don Clauson and his wife Dolores; Grandson Chase Garey and their cat Patches and recently adopted dog Ranger.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Broward County.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 19, 2019
