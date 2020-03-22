|
|
George Curtis Wood, 95, went home to be with the Lord March 8th. He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Alice Ann, (2007), and his son Gerryl Curtis, (2004). He was born in Vero Beach, FL, July 16,1924. He enjoyed sports, playing HS football and basketball. He served in the Navy and Army, (Captain), during and after WWII. He graduated from Oklahoma A&M with an engineering degree, working for both GE and RCA.
He served the Lord in various capacities including deacon, usher, adult Bible teacher and Gideon. He loved Florida, returning to Florida in 2007. He served as a library volunteer for several years at Highlands Christian Academy and ushered at Grace Baptist Church. He is survived by his daughters Robbin, Meri, daughter-in-law Verna Mae, sisters, Margaret, Louise, and brothers Johnny and Rupert. He was beloved, "Daddy Curt," to 12 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren. He was buried March 12th, in Seminole, OK.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Mar. 22 to Apr. 3, 2020