George G. Martin, age 90, a long time resident of Broward County, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Holy Cross Hospital. George retired from teaching after 28 years in the Broward County School System. George proudly served his country in the United States Army for 2 years and in the Air Force Reserve for 4 years. George was predeceased by his wife Liz of 36 years. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020 from 10:00 – 12:00 at the Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home, 4061 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale. Social distancing will be strictly observed. George's funeral service and burial will take place privately. In lieu of flower's donations in George's honor may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, the Salvation Army or Faith Farm Ministries. Online tributes at: www.KraeerFairchild.com

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
23
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 AM
Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home and Cremation Center
