On June 5th 2020 our beloved patriarch George H. Vallario Jr. passed away at his home in Delray Beach, Florida.



George was born September 26, 1940 to George and Gigina Vallario in Brooklyn, New York. He attended Xavier High School, received his undergraduate degree in English from St. John's University in 1962 , a law degree from St. John's University in 1965, and a Masters of Laws from NYU in 1966. His law practice, Rosenthal Vallario Leventhal and Coffinas, was highly respected in the Brooklyn legal community, having a reputation of winning challenging cases. His passion and courtroom charisma rarely failed to win over even the most skeptical jurors, judges, and anyone in attendance.



George was also admitted to practice Law in Florida, where he did pro-bono work. During his retirement he was an usher at Ascension Catholic Church in Boca Raton.



George is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Dorothy (Mintler). They enjoyed traveling and making friends around the world, but spending time with their family was most important to them.



He is survived by his adoring children - Sal (Robin) of Rockville Centre NY, Dorothy "Sissy" Otto (Gregory) of Delray Beach FL, and George III (Roxana). He was preceded in death by his son Michael. George is also survived by his beloved grandchildren Jessica and Matthew Vallario, and Olivia and Max Otto. George is also survived by his sister Josephine Scotto of Wilmington NC, her children, Michael, George and Gina, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews, whom he loved dearly.



We will miss his larger than life persona and passion for storytelling. He was truly a one of a kind soul who put everyone else first and took care of everyone in his life. If someone had a problem he would take care of it immediately. He was known as "Mr.Right Now".



George was an accomplished (amateur) photographer, printing and mailing his photographs to every single person in his shots. He had a seemingly endless supply of jokes, stories, printed pictures, and stickered greeting cards for everyone and for every occasion.



His frequently used phrases were always bringing smiles: "JouJou Please!", "Holy Cow!", "I'm the one telling the jokes here", "Oh Baby Jesus", "Who loves you?", "It is my pleasure and my honor", "Who's the father here?!"



George's memory will be forever cherished, his spirit never forgotten, his family forever grateful to be loved by "Dad".



A memorial will be planned at a future date.



Donations in his name can be made to Ascension Catholic Church in Boca Raton 7250 N. Federal Highway Boca Raton, FL 33487



