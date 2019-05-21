On May 19, 2019, George Jimokas, 85, passed away peacefully in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He was born on March 14, 1934 in Peabody, Massachusetts, and is survived by his wife of 26 years, Judith; a sister, Anna Velonis (George), niece, Anthie Jackson (Robert), nephews Arthur Velonis (Irene) and Stephen Velonis (Julia), great nephews and great great nephews and niece.Having moved to Fort Lauderdale in 1972, George became well known in the automobile business but his Saturdays were always spent cruising and fishing aboard his beloved "Sea Goddess" and every Sunday morning was church. He sang in the choir and served for many years on Parish Councils at St. Mark Greek Orthodox Church in Boca Raton and St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Fort Lauderdale. Having recently moved to Port St. Lucie, he was once again active in various organizations at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Fort Pierce, Florida.The family will receive friends, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., at the Baird-Case Jordan Fannin Funeral Home, 4343 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 33308, with a trisagion chanted at 5:00 P.M. The funeral will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, May 23, 2019 at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 815 N. E. 15th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. Interment to follow, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Pompano Beach, FL. Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary