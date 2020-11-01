Passed away at home after a long battle with COPD early morning on October 11, 2020. Born on January 15, 1937, in Old Orchard Beach, Maine to Ellen "Nellie" Carroll MacDonald and Clyde Winfred MacDonald. He was second son and third out of four children. He had to drive to work at a young age, which led him to several different jobs from working with race horses to cutting wood. He dropped out of high school to join the Marine Corp for three years and honorably discharged with rank of sergeant. He was awarded two service medals: the National Defense service medal and the Good Conduct medal. He went back to his hometown and got his high school diploma. He then worked several different jobs from police officer to postman before moving to Hollywood, Florida. He entered into the Howard Johnson Management training program and worked several hotel jobs, working his way up until he achieved general manager for the Sheraton Beach Hotel. He continued managing different hotels until his late 50's. He met and married Merhia Ann (Clark) MacDonald and had three children. He is preceded in death by his parents and younger brother Arthur James MacDonald "Mac". He is survived by his brother Clyde MacDonald, Jr., and his sister Dorothy Hunt; his children: Laurel Ann (Robert) Barnes, Jill Alice (Bryce) Toolan, and Jan Ellen (Ed) Sabala; and his grandchildren, Robert Barnes, Joshua Sabala, Alexandra Sabala, Andrew Sabala, and Austin Toolan; as well as great grandchildren, Ava Lynn and Johnathan Lucas Sabala, and Jackson Ray, Madeline Rose, and Layla Elisa Barnes. He was a man who would help a neighbor or a stranger in need. In our neighborhood everyone knew "Mac" would know what tool to use and let them borrow it, as well as help in anyway he could. He had a curious mind that led him to read and become familiar with a variety of subjects, and he would share his knowledge only if you asked or in conversation. He was always able to bring another view to any conversation and usually impressed his friends and acquaintances with his knowledge. His childhood in Maine gave him a deep appreciation and love for the outdoors, whether it was charter boat fishing, tending to his garden, or reading a book on his patio. He also loved bowling, shooting pool, and playing cards. He had a real passion for golf and played three times a week, and Mac really cherished his golf buddies and friends he made on the greens. He will always be remembered for his sarcastic humor and stubbornness but also for being a good guy. He was loved and will be missed by all that knew him. With the current situation of COVID, a memorial is being planned for a later date. If anyone wishes to honor our dad, please donate to any Veteran's charity or the Fisher House Foundation.



