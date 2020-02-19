|
George L. Morgan III, quietly passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday January 28, 2020. Born March 29, 1938, he lived in Rocky Mount, N.C. for most of his childhood and was widely know there by his nickname "Buck". George graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a degree in Business Administration. He leaves his family, friends and he is survived by his sister, Ella Morgan Hagerstrom, Boulder, Colorado.
George was a Broward County resident for more than thirty years. He enjoyed the weather and found the culture enjoyable. Having made many lifelong friendships, he was known for keeping in touch with friends. His courteous manner was found in his many thank you notes and birthday cards to family and friends. Extensive travel allowed him to visit many foreign countries and a crossing cruise on the Queen Elizabeth.
George pursued a career in commercial real estate and was very involved before his retirement in his Realtor Association.
George entered the U.S. Army in the service of our Country in 1960 as a Medical Specialist. He was assigned to the U.S. Army Reserve. George was Honorably Discharged in 1966.
For many years George was an active member of the Rotary Club of Fort Lauderdale South. He was a Paul Harris Fellow and Rotarian of the Year in 2014. He shared with his fellow Rotarians all of the do-good projects that the Club provided as well as attending Rotary Conventions in many Countries.
A Celebration of Life will take place on February 26, 2020 at 6:30 PM at the residence of Joseph and Barbara Scerbo, Fort Lauderdale. RSVP 954-401-6428.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George's name to the Rotary Club of Fort Lauderdale South.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 19, 2020