Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 541-1001
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County
8215 Old Georgetown Road
Bethesda, MD
George Liss
George Liss

George Liss Obituary
On Thursday, January 23, 2020, GEORGE LISS, M.D. of Boca Raton, Florida. Beloved husband of Esther Liss. Devoted father of Marvin (Julie) Liss, Sharon (Marty) Kobrin and Elliot (Sandy) Liss. Loving son of Sophie and Max Liss both of blessed memory. Loving brother of deceased siblings, Benjamin Liss, Rose Shufeld, Louis Liss, Abe Liss, Gertrude Frankel, Sidney Liss and Philip Liss. He is survived by his loving brother Burton D.(Carolyn) Liss. Cherished grandfather of Sydney, Stephanie, Jeremy, Jared, Alexa, Drew, Morgan, Dylan, Cooper and Charley.Funeral services were held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Bethesda, Maryland. Memorial contributions may be made in his blessed memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation-Metro DC Chapter or the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home, 202-541-1001.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020
